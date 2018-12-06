County backs Hubbell; King and Scholten

COUNTY – The race for county supervisor is now headed to the general election this November as incumbent democrat Roger Schmitz and republican challenger Darin Haake officially move on from Tuesday’s primary election.

Haake garnered 375 votes on the republican ticket while Schmitz gathered 277 votes on the democratic ballot. There were a handful of write-in votes on each ticket.

The supervisor race is the only local contested race as the remainder of county positions in the primary, and in the November general election, feature incumbents who are unopposed.

County treasurer Carolyn Blum (R) received 439 votes, county recorder Geralyn Greer (R) received 425 votes, and county attorney Marcus Gross, Jr. (D) received 284 votes.

Area state level primary election results show incumbents Steve Holt and Jason Schultz earning 398 votes and 422 votes, respectively. Both on the republican ticket, they will be unopposed in the November general election as well. Holt is the state representative from District 18 and Schultz is the state senator from District 9.

Shelby County voters backed Fred Hubbell on the democratic ticket for governor. Hubbell won the state race as well and will take on incumbent governor Kim Reynolds in the November general election.

Shelby County voters also backed incumbent Steven King on the republican ticket for U.S. Representative District 4. King will square off in November against J.D. Scholten, who won the statewide race on the democratic ticket to challenge King. Scholten also garnered the Shelby County vote with 137 total votes