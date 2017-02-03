County budget option review set for today

COUNTY – County officials have pushed back a review of budget options until today with hopes of finalizing a 2017-18 budget plan and holding a public hearing on the budget proposal March 14.

Shelby County Auditor Mark Maxwell, who also serves as budget director, said he’s been working diligently to develop budget proposal options for the county’s board of supervisors to review, but hadn’t yet finalized those options as of last week when the supervisors had hoped to discuss the budget.