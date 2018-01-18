County child health indicators remain positive

COUNTY – The well-being of Shelby County children continues to be better than average, according to the National Kids Count Initiative sponsored by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Comparatively, Shelby County’s children fare better than their counterparts across the state and nation, report numbers indicate.

As a state, Iowa ranks fifth nationally in the 2017 Kids Count report on child well-being, down two spots from the position the state held in 2016. The report compares and ranks the 50 states on 16 child and family well-being indicators in four separate areas.

Nationally, Iowa ranks seventh among all states in the health domain, third in economic well being, sixth in education and eighth in family and community.

