County child health indicators remain positive

COUNTY – The well-being of Shelby County children continues to be better than average, according to the National Kids Count Initiative sponsored by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Comparatively, Shelby County’s children fare better than their counterparts across the state and nation, report numbers indicate.

As a state, for the second year in a row, Iowa ranks fifth nationally in the 2018 Kids Count report on child well-being, down two spots from the position the state held in 2016. The report compares and ranks the 50 states on 16 child and family well-being indicators in four separate areas.

Nationally, Iowa ranks in the top 10 in health domain, economic well being, education and family and community.

Shelby County

In Shelby County, the trends for children in general are good, although there are some areas showing need for improvement. For example, the number of students in pre-school dropped, and mothers providing prenatal care for their infants also decreased.

