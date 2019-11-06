County clears former employee of any paid leave misconduct
COUNTY – An internal investigation by the Shelby County Board of Supervisors and Shelby County Auditor’s Office has determined that a former employee named in a state auditor’s special investigative report regarding excessive paid leave did not engage in any misconduct.
Results of the internal investigation involving Karen Goans in specific have been forwarded to the state auditor’s office.
A statement by the county supervisors read Tuesday, June 4 said the state auditor’s office when conducting the investigation did not receive records that showed Goans actually participated in the county’s sick leave to vacation conversion program.
The state auditor’s office had not received those pertinent documents.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95