County clears former employee of any paid leave misconduct

COUNTY – An internal investigation by the Shelby County Board of Supervisors and Shelby County Auditor’s Office has determined that a former employee named in a state auditor’s special investigative report regarding excessive paid leave did not engage in any misconduct.

Results of the internal investigation involving Karen Goans in specific have been forwarded to the state auditor’s office.

A statement by the county supervisors read Tuesday, June 4 said the state auditor’s office when conducting the investigation did not receive records that showed Goans actually participated in the county’s sick leave to vacation conversion program.

The state auditor’s office had not received those pertinent documents.

