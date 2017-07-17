County engineer Ahart to retire
COUNTY – Shelby County Engineer Dan Ahart has announced his retirement effective November 15 following 21 years of service to the county.
Ahart made the announcement Tuesday, July 11 at a regular meeting of the Shelby County Supervisors. Ahart said, “It is my intent, after thoughtful consideration, to retire this November of 2017. My last working day will be November 15, 2017.
