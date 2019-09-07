County hires firm for special audit services

COUNTY – RSM, the nation’s leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, has been contracted by Shelby County to provide special audit services.

Although no specific details about the audit services have been provided, the Shelby County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved engaging RSM to provide special auditing services for Shelby County.

Costs for the service have not been disclosed, but could be anywhere from $5,000-$25,000, county officials said.