County officials say recycling efforts need to improve



Hundreds of plastic bottles recently were dumped into the trash at the Shelby County Landfill instead of being recycled. County officials said the residents have to make a more concerted effort to recycle or the county will face higher fees from its recycling provider. (Photo contributed)



Just this week residents left this garbage outside the recycling bin in the former Shopko parking lot. Officials are asking residents to stop putting garbage at this site as it’s only a recycling bin for rural residents. (Photo contributed)