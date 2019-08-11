County officials say recycling efforts need to improve
COUNTY – Shelby County officials are reminding residents that the recycling bin in the former Shopko parking lot is for rural residents’ recyclables only, and if people continue to drop off trash that has to be hauled away, the recycling location may be closed.
In-town Harlan residents have their yellow bins to put out on trash day with their recyclables inside.
County officials said they have had many complaints recently about trash being left outside the bin. And recyclables also are being left outside the bin as residents opt not to waste their time putting them into the bin slots even though it’s not full.
