County okays 2017-18 fiscal year budget
COUNTY -- The Shelby County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the proposed 2017-18 fiscal year budget during its regular meeting Tuesday, March 14.
Shelby County’s tax asking will decrease by an estimated $62,395.
The county supervisors stayed true to their word in cutting the overall budget. The decrease is part of an overall plan to reduce expenditures.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95