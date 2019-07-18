County operations officer sues EMA, EMC, county
COUNTY – A county employee who was recently named in a special audit investigation by the Iowa State Auditor’s Office has filed a lawsuit against the Shelby County Emergency Management Commission (EMC), Shelby County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and Shelby County, alleging they have failed to compensate him for his labor, services and paid leave.
Jason Wickizer filed a petition in Shelby County District Court July 2. In his lawsuit, Wickizer says he currently is the operations officer for Shelby County Emergency Management.
