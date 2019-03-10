County pheasant numbers similar to 2018

REGIONAL -- Iowa’s pheasant hunters should expect to find a similar number of birds as last year, with the exception of south central and southeast Iowa, where the pheasant population decline was more significant.

In Shelby County, pheasant numbers are higher than a year ago, but quail, partridge and cottontail numbers have decreased.

Based on the August roadside survey, Iowa’s statewide average is 17 pheasants per 30 mile route, down from 21 per route last year. Shelby County’s numbers show an increase from 23 per route last year to 27.2 this year.

