County proposes small business incentive program

COUNTY – Shelby County is recommending a business program that will provide financial incentives to companies that create new jobs within Shelby County.

The county’s board of supervisors is proposing paying a company a certain dollar amount for new, full-time equivalent jobs created that are in place for three years. At the end of the three-year period, the monies would be paid. The amount per job has yet to be determined, but in past years with larger companies it amounted to upwards of $1,600 per job.

The program is only in the discussion stages as the county reviews the program with the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It’s hoped a final draft of the proposal could be voted in place by the supervisors by the end of the year.