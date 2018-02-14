County rescinds support for branch name change

COUNTY – Shelby County has rescinded its support for a name change of the East Branch of the West Nishnabotna River due to new information about future costs to property owners should they need to update the abstract for their property.

The Shelby County Board of Supervisors this month rescinded an earlier motion for that support.

Supervisor Steve Kenkel had said Shelby County received correspondence from the U.S. Board of Geographic Names late last year seeking input for a name change. The board is responsible by law for standardizing geographic names for use by the departments and agencies of the federal government, and had received a proposal from an employee of the East Pottawattamie Soil and Water Conservation District to change the name.