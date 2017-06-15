County reviews fire safety with fireworks

COUNTY – The Shelby County Board of Supervisors are reviewing a change to the county’s local burning ban ordinance due to the passage of fireworks legislation by the Iowa Legislature this past spring.

Shelby County Emergency Management Director Bob Seivert said the passage of the fireworks bill allows for some local control and rules which will be in the best interest of the safety of the public.

Emergency management is requesting the county’s Board of Supervisors consider prohibiting the use of fireworks of any kind when local fire conditions are determined to be in the high or extreme category.

