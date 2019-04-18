County road embargo lifted

COUNTY – An embargo placed on the county’s gravel roads has been lifted effective Monday, April 15, the Shelby County Engineer’s Office reported this week.

County engineer Brandon Burmeister said conditions have improved enough to lift the embargo, which had placed load limits of 10 tons on all granular surfaced roadways in Shelby County.

This is the second time an embargo has been lifted. An initial embargo was placed on the roads in mid march, lifted a short time later, and then re-enacted due to the roadways still experiencing the effects of the winter thaw, rain, snow and flooding.