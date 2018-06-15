County says no new oiled roads

COUNTY – Shelby County has adopted a policy change that calls for no new oiled or seal coat (bituminous) sections of road in the county after January 1, 2019.

Affected most by the policy change will be those homeowners on gravel roads who haven’t done so yet, and may want to oil a section of road in front of their home to cut down on dust. They won’t be able to do so after January 1.

Homeowners who currently have oil in front of their residence are grandfathered in and will be allowed to keep it as long as it’s maintained by them and doesn’t pose a safety risk for the traveling public in the future.

Shelby County Engineer Brandon Burmeister said the original policy dates back to 2004 when the county opted to start eliminating miles of costly seal coat and oiled roads. As sections of oiled road in the county were scarified and not re-oiled, the policy allowed for residents to oil just the portion in front of their homes at their cost and maintenance as a dust palliative.

