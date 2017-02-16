County set to review 2017-18 budget options
COUNTY – The Shelby County Supervisors are expected to review a number of budget options at its next meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21, in preparation for finalizing the 2017-18 budget at the first meeting in March.
Shelby County Auditor Mark Maxwell said he’s working on the budget possibilities and will hopefully have options available for review at the Feb. 21 meeting.
“It’s in its infancy,” Maxwell admitted of the budget preparation. “I’m not trying to be evasive either. Just getting a good head start hasn’t happened yet.”
