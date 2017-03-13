County staying true to word; cutting tax asking and budget

HARLAN – Shelby County’s tax asking will decrease an estimated $62,395 under a budget proposed to be adopted by the Shelby County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, March 14.

A hearing on the 2017-18 county budget will be held at 9 a.m. that day in the supervisors’ room at the Shelby County Courthouse. The decrease in the tax asking from the current budget is part of an overall plan to reduce expenditures, county officials said.

The county has implemented a plan requiring that departments tow the line on expenses to the tune of a 10 percent cut in their budgets in total over the next three years. It’s all part of a three-year budget reduction plan as a proactive measure due to expected losses in tax revenues due to everything from a struggling ag economy to decreasing population.