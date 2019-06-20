Home / Home

County, unions agree to three-year contracts

Thu, 06/20/2019 - 12:00pm admin

    HARLAN – The Shelby County Board of Supervisors have signed off on agreements with the three unions representing some county employees – the secondary road department, sheriff’s office employees and emergency management commission.
    The three-year agreements take effect July 1, 2019.

