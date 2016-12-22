Home / Home

County wellness program saves premium costs

Thu, 12/22/2016

    COUNTY – Every county employee is receiving $100 in chamber gift certificates this holiday season thanks to their willingness to participate in a wellness incentive that is saving Shelby County $50,000 in health insurance premiums.
    Total cost to the county for the gift cards will be $6,100, but the savings is tremendous, officials said.  If there wasn’t that type of participation, the savings wouldn’t be there.

