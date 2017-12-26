COUNTY -- The Shelby County Courthouse is 125 years old this year, and local historian Ron Chamberlain brought a cake celebrating the birthday to the county supervisors’ meeting Tuesday. Chamberlain, left, said the courthouse where it stands today was built in 1892. Eighty boxcar loads of stone were brought in from Ohio, and 1,000 wagon loads of brick were used in the construction of the courthouse, he said. A parade including local American Legion groups and up to 50-60 entries was held to celebrate the efforts, which culminated with a baseball game featuring Legion members vs. VFW members at the only baseball field in Harlan at the county fairgrounds.