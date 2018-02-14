Courthouse closing procedures spelled out

COUNTY – Inclement weather last month led to the closing of the Shelby County Courthouse, and following discussion at the county board of supervisors board table, there now is a policy in place that spells out exact courthouse closure procedures.

The courthouse shall remain open on all business days not identified as a holiday as determined by the board unless:

“The Auditor, Chairman and or a member of the Board of Supervisors, Sheriff or a Deputy in the absence of the Sheriff all agree that conditions are such that the Courthouse should not be open to the public during normal working hours. This determination may be made at any time of day. The Auditor will make notifications to local radio and media, as well as other Departments.