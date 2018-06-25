Cox attorney says client denies charges

HARLAN -- Former Harlan City Administrator Terry Cox disagrees with the charges filed against him, plans to plead not guilty to all charges, and is looking forward to clearing his name at trial.

Complaints filed in Shelby County District Court last Friday charged Cox with Theft First Degree, Felonious Misconduct in Office and Tampering with Records. He turned himself in to the Shelby County Jail Friday, June 15 after an arrest warrant was issued, and then he was released on $5,000 bond.

Cox’s attorney, Mark Weinhardt with The Weinhardt Law Firm, Des Moines, said in a statement this week that Cox adamantly denies having obtained anything from the City of Harlan that he did not earn or deserve.

