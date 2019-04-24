Cox pleads guilty to theft, tampering

HARLAN -- Former Harlan Administrator Terry Cox has pleaded guilty in Shelby County District Court to an amended charge of second-degree theft, a class D felony, as well as tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanor.

On Monday, April 15, Cox appeared in court with his attorney, Matt Hudson, before district court judge Michael Hooper. Appearing for the State of Iowa was Iowa Assistant Attorney General Tyler Buller.

Cox pleaded guilty to Count I as amended, Theft in the Second Degree and Count III, Tampering with Records, and the court accepted the plea. Per the plea agreement, at sentencing Count II, a charge of Felonious Misconduct in Office, will be dismissed at Cox’s cost once the time for appeal is over.

