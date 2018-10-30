Cox trial continued to 2019

HARLAN -- The trial of former Harlan City Administrator Terry Cox on charges of first-degree theft, felonious misconduct in office and tampering with records has been continued.

Shelby County court records indicate that the pre-trial conference is now scheduled for March 18, 2019 and the jury trial is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on May 21, 2019.

An unresisted motion to continue pretrial and case management deadlines was approved by the court. Court documents say the motion was filed on Cox’s behalf citing the complexity involving financial records over a period of time.

Counsel for the state and Cox conferred about the management of discovery and agreed to extend deadlines for depositions and pretrial motions until sufficient time after the production and/or identification of discovery materials by the state. Counsel for the parties also are negotiating a reciprocal discovery agreement.

In addition, court documents indicate, depending on the discovery that will be produced, that Cox may seek a change of venue.