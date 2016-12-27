Crime Stoppers offering reward

Over the holiday weekend seven windows were broken out of vehicles parked on the street in various locations in Harlan according to the Harlan Police Dept.

The total damage to all vehicles is in the area of $3000.

It appears that at least some of the vehicle windows were possibly broken out by a BB or pellet type gun.

Shelby County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person/persons responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Harlan Police Department at 712-755-5151.