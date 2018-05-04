Cronin-led Ensemble ready for IJC debut

HARLAN -- “Is it true we got picked for IJC?,” Jazz Ensemble member Asia Williamson asked her director, Tom Cronin.

“100 percent,” he replied.

Cue the screaming....

In a fantastic, history-making accomplishment, the Harlan Jazz Ensemble will join the Harlan Jazz Experience as one of the top 15 bands in the state performing at the Iowa Jazz Championships Thursday, April 5 in Ames.

“She just couldn’t believe it,” Cronin explained. “I heard there were kids at Mock Trial trying to refresh the IJC website about every minute looking for news. When they finally heard, they were screaming in the hallways.

“They shouldn’t be surprised; the kids worked hard this year and had great results at festivals. They’ve earned this.”