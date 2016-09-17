Cyclones fall to Glenwood, 49-41, comeback bid fails
HCHS QB Deren Schmitz’s fourth-down pass went high allowing Glenwood it's second win in 47 games allowing the Rams to defeat HCHS 49-41, pushing HCHS's record to 1-3 and 0-2 in District 7, while the Rams imrpoved to 3-1 and 1-1. Read the World Herald's Kevin White's game recap at http://www.omaha.com/neprepzone/football/rams-outlast-cyclones-for-rare-...
