Cyclones' massive comeback falls short in 41-39 loss

CEDAR FALLS - Down 35-0 at one point in the first half, the Cyclones stormed back in the second half to almost pull off the upset of the season, losing 41-39 in the Class 3A semifinals at the UNI-Dome. With 59 seconds left the Cyclones went for two points but a bobbled snap and a Pella defensive rush ended the Cyclones dream as Deren Schmitz's pass - as he was going to the ground - was incomplete to Brett Sears at the 2-yard line. The Cyclones, who had beaten Pella in their three previous playoff matchups, finally lost the battle with the three-time defending state champs.

Brett Sears ended the night with five touchdown catches and Jon Owens garnered the sixth on a blocked punt return to cap the HCHS scoring.

The game featured a pick-six, two one-play drives, a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, a hook-and-ladder, a failed reverse pass and multiple two-point tries down the stretch.

The Dutch have now won 10 straight games and will get the opportunity to become the first 3A program to win four consecutive state titles when they play Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-0) next week.