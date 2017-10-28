Cyclones romp over Heelan 42-7; play Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Friday at 7 pm in Harlan
Mary Hoch HCHS Football video:
Harlan turned the renewal of its lengthy playoff series with Bishop Heelan into a rout early as the Cyclones jumped to a 35-0 halftime lead on their way to a 42-7 win in a Class 3A first-round football playoff game Friday.
Quarterback Deren Schmitz passed for three first-half touchdowns and Nick Foss scored twice to lead the No. 6 Cyclones to a convincing win in the seventh match up of the teams since Heelan moved to Class 3A.
The second half of the game was played under a running clock and the Crusaders were able to avert a shut out on a 40-yard run by Hunter Hope in the fourth quarter.
Harlan will face No. 4 ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton (defeated Glenwood 47-25) in a second-round game Friday at 7 pm in Harlan. Heelan closes out its season with a 7-3 mark. Courtesy Sioux City Journal.
Friday (10/27/2017)
CLASS 4A:
Ankeny Centennial 31, Waukee 21
Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 28, Pleasant Valley 14
Cedar Falls 28, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 7
Dowling Catholic High School 45, Urbandale 3
Iowa City, West 49, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7
Johnston 14, Southeast Polk 7
Lewis Central 21, Valley, West Des Moines 14 (OT)
North Scott, Eldridge 50, Davenport, Central 0
CLASS 3A:
Assumption, Davenport 45, Washington 28
Dallas Center-Grimes 41, Carlisle 22
Harlan 42, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7
Pella 27, Webster City 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, Glenwood 25
Solon 34, Decorah 2
West Delaware, Manchester 20, Waverly-Shell Rock 13
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 43, Oskaloosa 10
CLASS 2A:
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 37, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14
Cascade, Western Dubuque 49, West Liberty 21
Mount Vernon 42, Centerville 10
New Hampton 21, Dike-New Hartford 14
South Central Calhoun 37, Sioux Center 7
Union, La Porte City 42, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
Waukon 46, Clear Lake 16
Williamsburg 18, PCM, Monroe 17
CLASS 1A:
Denver 28, South Hamilton, Jewell 6
Pella Christian 53, Sigourney-Keota 21
Pleasantville 32, West Branch 13
Regina, Iowa City 27, South Winneshiek, Calmar 21 ( 2 OT)
Van Meter 24, Belmond-Klemme 6
West Lyon, Inwood 35, IKM-Manning 0
Western Christian, Hull 28, AHSTW 18
Wilton 28, Bellevue 14
CLASS A:
Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 34, Southwest Valley 14
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0
Hudson 35, Pekin 0
Lynnville-Sully 28, New London 0
Saint Ansgar 33, East Buchanan, Winthrop 17
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 27, Westwood, Sloan 0
West Hancock, Britt 26, Bishop Garrigan, Algona 12
West Sioux, Hawarden 63, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 6
CLASS 8:
Audubon 45, Newell-Fonda 33
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Moravia 0
Fremont-Mills, Tabor 63, Stanton 0
H-L-V, Victor 59, Lone Tree 22
Midland, Wyoming 42, Janesville 7
Sidney 50, Lenox 12
St. Mary's, Remsen 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 13
Tripoli 28, Riceville 18
