Daberkow honored for years of service on chain crew
HARLAN -- Harlan’s Richard Daberkow was presented with a plaque from the Harlan Community Athletic Department at the final HCHS home football game of the season, honoring him for 40 years of service on the football chain crew and for 20 years of volunteering at high school and middle school track meets.
