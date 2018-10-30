Home / Home
Presenting Richard Daberkow (right) with the plaque is HCHS Athletic Director Mitch Osborn. Daberkow was presented the honor before the HCHS/Creston-OM football game.

Daberkow honored for years of service on chain crew

Tue, 10/30/2018 - 4:15pm admin

    HARLAN -- Harlan’s Richard Daberkow was presented with a plaque from the Harlan Community Athletic Department at the final HCHS home football game of the season, honoring him for 40 years of service on the football chain crew and for 20 years of volunteering at high school and middle school track meets.
   

