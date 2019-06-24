A Day at the Ballpark



Photos by Ryan Pattee

Audrey Scheuring (left) stands on first base talking to Hadley Gross.



Cooper Sorensen runs to first as Alivia Eckles tosses the ball to McKenna Manz at first base to get an out. Also shown are Bryant Gubbels (middle left) and Cooper Bomer as well as coach Kyle Manz.



Hemi Degroot gets on his knees to grab a grounder



Sorensen points out where he wants the ball to go while coach Elyse Sorensen helps him get ready.



Cora Clay throws the ball to first base.