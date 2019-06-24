Home / Home

A Day at the Ballpark

Mon, 06/24/2019 - 1:13pm admin

    HARLAN -- The Harlan T-Ball League concluded its season on Wednesday, June 12 with the kids having a blast learning the basics of baseball/softball.  Although many summer ball teams have had to dodge raindrops in May and June, the t-ballers were able to get in many games throughout the season.

