Deadline nears for adoption requests

REGIONAL – The third adoption list of the Christmas season has been released this week, and a number of needy families have been added who could use some help this holiday season.

Applications for families wishing to be adopted will be accepted now until this Friday, December 9. Children 18 and under, along with elderly ages 65+, who are at or below 175% poverty level (or LIHEAP eligible) may apply. For those donating, they can deliver gifts to WCCA’s Outreach Office on Wednesday, December 21 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. All gifts should be marked with the family application number, individual ID, gender and age.

Families will be called when their gifts are ready for pick-up on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23.

If these dates don’t work, special arrangements can be made by calling 755-5602.

Continuing today, and each week in the Harlan Newspapers, adoptees will be listed by number. Donors will then choose by number which family or individual they wish to adopt.

There is a change in the program this year, said Matthews.

“Only children 18 and under, or elderly 65 and older, may be listed on the adoption application. In previous years, parents and other adults in the household were able to apply as well. In the past couple years, there have been several families left ‘unadopted’ at the end of the program.

“It has come to our attention that the families with young children get adopted quickly, while those with older children and adults are harder to shop for, thus less likely to be adopted. WCCA will be accepting monetary donations as well as gift cards that can be pooled together for the older children and families who may not get adopted through the program,” she said.

According to WCCA, donors are asked to choose the number of the family or individual they wish to adopt and then contact West Central as to what the family would like. How much is spent on the individual or family being adopted is left to the discretion of the donor, Matthews said.

Individuals wishing to make cash contributions instead of adopting a family are asked to bring cash or a check to the WCCA Outreach office at 1018 6th St., Harlan, IA 51537. These contributions are pooled together and used for families/individuals and are recorded in the newspaper as anonymous.

This year the adoption program is encouraging businesses and groups to adopt a family (or multiple families) rather than sponsor a toy drive. “Last year there were 31 families who were not adopted through the program,” said Matthews.

“West Central Community Action was able to provide gift cards and other items to these families with miscellaneous donations received from community members. We are seeing a special need to get the families adopted with teens (and tweens) who are a bit trickier to shop for.”

Following is the third list of the holiday season. Listed are those needing adoption as well as those who have been adopted and by whom:

6) Male - 16. (Adopted by anonymous).

7) Male - 17.

9) Female - 17. (Adopted by Matt & Erin Hudson family).

11) Male - 11, male - 10, female - 1 1/2. (Adopted by the Gracey family).

15) Male - 18, female - 11, male - 9.

17) Female - 11, female - 7. (Adopted by Judy & Terry Knapp).

23) Male - 15, female - 18 mos.

24) Female - 10, female - 6. (Adopted by anonymous).

25) Male - 18, male - 13. (Adopted by Matt and Erin Hudson family).

29) Male - 18, male - 15, female - 14.

30) Male - 18.

34) Female - 13, male - 10. (Adopted by Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits).

36) Female - 9, male - 7, male - 5. (Adopted by Congregational UCC Youth).

37) Male - 5, male - 3, male - 2, male - 10 mos. (Adopted by HCMS 7th Grade).

40) Female - 8, female - 7. (Adopted by anonymous).

44) Female - 2, male - 1 mos. (Adopted by anonymous).

49) Female - 8. (Adopted by anonymous).

50) Female - 7. (Adopted by anonymous).

51) Male - 3, male - 3, female - 2. (Adopted by anonymous).

52) Female - 5, male - 2, female - 1 mos. (Adopted by Mary Patten).

53) Female - 17, male - 15.

54) Male - 8. (Adopted by anonymous).

55) Male - 13, female - 11. (Adopted by Harlan First United Methodist Church).

56) Female - 17.

57) Male - 3 mos. (Adopted by anonymous).

58) Female - 15, female - 14.

59) Male - 17, male - 13, female - 12.

60) Male - 79. (Adopted by Terry Knapp Real Estate).

61) Male - 10. (Adopted by anonymous).

62) Male - 18, Male - 9, Male - 8, Female -7. (Adopted by Harlan First United Methodist Church).

63) Female - 8. (Adopted by anonymous).

64) Male - 13, Male - 10.

65) Male - 14, Female - 12

66) Female - 10. (Adopted by Congregational United Church of Christ).

67) Male - 4. (Adopted by Harlan First United Methodist Church).

68) Female - 16, female - 7. (Adopted by Girl Scout Troop 40525).

69) Female - 16, female - 15.

70) Male - 78, Female - 72. (Adopted by Tuesday Chatter Club).

71) Male - 15, male - 8.

72) Male - 17, female - 14, female - 6.

73) Male - 3, female - 2. (Adopted by Earling/Defiance 7th-12th grade religious ed.).

74) Male - 65.

75) Female - 14, female - 8, male - 4. (Adopted by anonymous).

76) Male - 10, male - 5. (Adopted by Earling/Defiance 7th-12th grade religious ed.).

77) Male - 6, female - 5. (Adopted by Earling/Defiance 7th-12th grade religious ed.).

78) Male - 18, male - 16, male - 14, female - 11.

79) Female - 17, male - 16, female - 13.

80) Female - 17, female - 15, male - 13, female - 6, male - 4.

81) Female - 10, male - 10, male - 9, female - 9, male - 6, male - 2.

82) Female - 9, male - 2-1/2, female - 12 months.

83) Female - 15, male - 12, male - 8, female - 3.

84) Male - 10, female - 9.

85) Female - 13, male - 7 months.