Deadline nears to sign up for assistance

REGIONAL – For the first time in years all families and individuals who have asked for assistance thus far via the annual holiday adoption program were adopted at one point last week, but officials say a few more signed up and fortunately there still is time for more needing assistance to sign up as there are plenty of groups and individuals ready to provide that assistance by adopting a family.

Applications for families wishing to be adopted will be accepted now until Friday, Dec. 7. Children 18 and under, along with elderly ages 65+, who are at or below 175 percent poverty level (or LIHEAP eligible) may apply. The program is especially designed to help families who are facing financial hardships and are unable to afford a Christmas dinner or new toys and warm clothing for their children.

For those donating, they can deliver gifts to WCCA’s Outreach Office on the designated drop-off day, Monday, Dec. 17 between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Distribution of gifts to families

will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

If these dates don’t work, special

arrangements can be made by calling

755-5602.

Each week in the Harlan Newspapers,

adoptees are listed by number. Donors

will then choose by number which family or

individual they wish to adopt. Administration of the adoption program is being handled by West Central Community Action.