Defiance man accused of posting nude photo on FB®
DEFIANCE -- A Defiance man is accused of posting a nude photo of a female on Facebook®, and faces up to two years in jail and an additional $2,500 fine for doing so.
Dusty Dean Myers, 308 Main St., on or about July 23 allegedly posted the photograph of the victim.
