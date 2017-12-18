Defiance seeks title to abandoned property

DEFIANCE – The City of Defiance is seeking petition for title to an abandoned property located at 304 2nd Ave. in Defiance and owned by Gerald L. Wofford, Shirley A. Wofford, individually and as co-trustees of the Gerald and Shirley Wofford trust, who are residents of California and reside at 7479 Blue Fox Way in San Ramon, CA.

According to a petition filed in Shelby County District Court, the property is alleged to be abandoned, unoccupied, exposed to the elements and without utilities. It appears the roof is leaking and the ceiling is collapsing.

