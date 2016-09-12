Delete Blood Cancer fundraiser set for tonight’s Blue Out event
HARLAN -- Calling all Shelby County residents ages 18-55!
The American Cancer Society has called on Harlan Community High School HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) students to once again sponsor a Delete Blood Cancer (DKMS) drive today and tonight, Friday Dec. 9 all day at the school and at the Blue Out basketball game this evening.
There are a few area patients that have been unable to find a donor match, so the need is right in this area.
Bone marrow donor registry is a national registry. Those that sign up may get called to help a friend, family member, or total stranger in their fight against blood cancers.
