Democratic caucuses set for February 5
COUNTY – The 2018 Democratic precinct caucuses will be held Monday, Feb. 5 at the Shelby County Historical Museum, 1805 Morse, in Harlan.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for registration, and the caucus begins at 7 p.m. More information can be obtained by calling 579-6879.
All are invited to attend.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95