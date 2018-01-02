Home / Home

Democratic caucuses set for February 5

Thu, 02/01/2018 - 9:46am admin

    COUNTY – The 2018 Democratic precinct caucuses will be held Monday, Feb. 5 at the Shelby County Historical Museum, 1805 Morse, in Harlan.
    Doors open at 6 p.m. for registration, and the caucus begins at 7 p.m.  More information can be obtained by calling 579-6879.
    All are invited to attend.

