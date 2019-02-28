Denmark foundation donates $75,000 to Windmill restoration

ELK HORN -- The Danish Mill Corporation has announced that it has received notice that the AP Møller and Chastine McKinney Møller Foundation for General Purposes of Copenhagen, Denmark is donating DKK 500.000 (approximately $75,000 USD) toward rebuilding the 1848 smock mill’s cap frame.

Danish Windmill Manager Lisa Steen Riggs said, “For our Windmill to be included in the Foundation’s efforts to preserve wind and water mills as part of the Danish cultural and industrial history is especially meaningful. We are extremely grateful.”

For centuries, windmills stood as landmarks in the Danish landscape; serving as guide posts for travelers and a visible sign of growth and progress as people learned to use the forces of nature.

Windmills are important parts of Danish cultural and industrial history, and the whole country has made a great effort to preserve the ancient mills, especially the AP Møller Foundation, one of several charitable foundations established by the Danish shipping magnate, AP Møller and his heirs.

