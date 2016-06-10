Department of Cultural Affairs reps hear county project pitches

HARLAN – Local economic development officials entertained a group from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Wednesday, Sept. 28 in a two-way exchange of ideas, information gathering and connections that is hoped to further develop communication between Shelby County and the state office.

The meeting was the first of six outreach meetings sponsored by the DCA planned for across the state, with the others in October and November slated for Okoboji, Bloomfield, Clinton, Clarinda and Elkader.