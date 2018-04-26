Deputy’s vehicle suffers major damage after lengthy pursuit

COUNTY -- Shelby County is awaiting damage estimates for a deputy’s vehicle that suffered significant damage after a pursuit through Shelby County April 13.

Sheriff Neil Gross said he’s awaiting to see if the vehicle is a total loss, or if it can be repaired. If totaled, it will take up to four months to get another car ordered, equipped and back on the road.

At this time, the office is utilizing other law enforcement deputy vehicles who are not working that shift, or they have used a cruiser as a spare when needed.

“It sets us back a little but we will still have the coverage on every shift,” he said.

The pursuit traveled through the county early that morning, and when the suspect attempted to make a turn onto I-80 at the Avoca interchange, he decelerated abruptly causing the Shelby County deputy vehicle to strike it in the rear. Andrew Neilsen, 29, Council Bluffs, was arrested and faces numerous charges.