Devlin-Lawler takes oath of office
HARLAN -- Tarah Devlin-Lawler is the newest member of the Harlan Community Schools Board of Education, taking the oath of office Monday, Dec. 3 at a meeting of the board.
Devlin-Lawler was appointed to the board following the resignation of Kathy Mahlberg. She represents District 6, and will serve until the next board election in November, 2019.
