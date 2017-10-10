DIESEL SPILL CLEAN-UP

HARLAN -- Harlan firefighters helped clean up a diesel fuel spill along Chatburn Ave. near Shopko early Tuesday morning, Oct. 3. Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen said firefighters were called to the scene about 6:41 a.m. after a semi from Petersen Bros. Feed & Grain encountered some mechanical issues traveling westbound on Chatburn. Harlan Fire Chief Roger Bissen said the drive shaft hit both fuel tanks and ruptured a hole in each tank, leaking fuel on the street. There was an estimated 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the ground. The Harlan Fire Department Hazardous Materials crew stopped the leak on the fuel tanks and pumped the fuel off into another storage tank. The crew put down absorbent and sand to prevent the fuel from running off and entering a water stream. The department was assisted by the Harlan Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff, City of Harlan Street Department, Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Medivac Ambulance/Rescue.