Digital speed signs coming to Harlan
HARLAN – Digital speed limit signs will be deployed in various locations in Harlan soon, reminding motorists of their speed while calculating important data such as traffic flow or number of cars speeding.
Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys, Jr. said it’s a topic that has been evaluated and discussed over the last 18 months, and two signs recently were purchased that could be in place as early as August 1.
