DIPLOMACY FIRST

HARLAN -- U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) says the situation with North Korea should be handled with diplomacy and economic sanctions, and only as a last resort should military action be used.

Bottom line, however, is protecting the United States first and foremost.

“You have to remember, in the final analysis, the number one responsibility of the federal government is to protect the American people,” Grassley said. “So if we’re going to have an intercontinental ballistic missle that has a warhead on it coming to California, we have to do something about it.”

Grassley was in Harlan Thursday, Aug. 31 hosting a town hall meeting, answering questions from a standing room only crowd at the Harlan Comm. Library that afternoon. Topics ranged from crop insurance and Medicare to health care and government shut down possibilities.