Disaster Team Ready to Help
REGIONAL -- The Red Cross Disaster Assistance Team serves residents in emergencies ranging from house fires to hazardous weather.
For Tom Schulte, the leader for the team here in Shelby County, it used to be kind of scary. It isn’t anymore.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95