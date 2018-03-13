Disney Here We Come!
HARLAN – Music students from Harlan Community High School are headed to the warmth of Florida next week to showcase their vocal and instrumental skills at Disney World.
Traditionally, every four years the marching band has blasted off for sunny Orlando for the Disney trip, to have some fun and to march down Main Street at Magic Kingdom. This year’s trip is a little different, as it is a combined vocal and band excursion, and students from both the choir and concert band will be performing at Disney World.
