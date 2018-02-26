District win qualifies band for IJC

HARLAN -- On Monday, Feb. 19, the Harlan Community Jazz Experience and Jazz Ensemble performed at the Dick Bauman Jazz Festival held in Glenwood.

In Class 3A, the Jazz Experience earned first place honors and the Jazz Ensemble was third.

The Dick Bauman Jazz Festival is the district qualifier for the Iowa Jazz Championships for schools in southwest Iowa. The first place finish for the Jazz Experience automatically qualifies them for the Iowa Jazz Championships.

By finishing in third place, the Jazz Ensemble met another criteria for potential wild card selection.

Senior trombonist Drew Voge earned the outstanding performer award for Class 3A. Solo awards for the Jazz Ensemble were awarded to Griffin Schleimer, Jesse Hansen, and Jackson Lotenschtein. Solo awards for the Jazz Experience went to Drew Voge, Jack Klitgaard, Jenny Weisenborn, and Fay Porter.

The middle school and high school jazz bands will conclude the contest season on Saturday, March 3 at the Hoover Jazz Festival at Hoover High School in Des Moines.