District win qualifies Harlan Jazz Experience for IJC

HARLAN -- The Harlan Jazz Experience has qualified for the Iowa Jazz Championships April 2 by taking first place at the Dick Bauman District Jazz Festival held Monday, Feb. 18 in Glenwood.

In addition, the Harlan Jazz Ensemble placed third, which makes the group “wild card eligible” for the championships. The Ensemble’s fate will be decided based on the comparison of their results from this jazz season versus those of other wild card eligible bands.

