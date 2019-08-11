HARLAN – The Harlan Community High School Drama Department will be presenting the play Divine Stella Devine in three performances this week.

Showtimes are Thursday and Saturday, Nov. 7 and 9, at 7 p.m., and a Sunday, Nov. 10 matinee at 2 p.m. at the HCHS Auditorium.

Director Kayla Weis said the students have been working hard on the play and are excited to perform. “It’s about a group of actors who are putting on a play,” Weis said. “I’m very hopeful that everyone’s going to come out and see it."