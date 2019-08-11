Home / Home

Divine Stella Devine

Fri, 11/08/2019 - 2:30pm admin
A play about a group of actors putting on a play

    HARLAN – The Harlan Community High School Drama Department will be presenting the play Divine Stella Devine in three performances this week.
    Showtimes are Thursday and Saturday, Nov. 7 and 9, at 7 p.m., and a Sunday, Nov. 10 matinee at 2 p.m. at the HCHS Auditorium.
    Director Kayla Weis said the students have been working hard on the play and are excited to perform.  “It’s about a group of actors who are putting on a play,” Weis said.  “I’m very hopeful that everyone’s going to come out and see it."

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here